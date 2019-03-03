Home

Mark T. Jalowiec

Mark T. Jalowiec Obituary
Mark T. Jalowiec 1955 - 2019
UTICA - Mark T. Jalowiec, 63, passed away peacefully at his home on March 1, 2019.
Mark was born in Utica on October 4, 1955, a son of the late Walter and Florence ("Betty") Jalowiec. He married Diane Turnbaugh in 1977 and was blessed with five wonderful children from that marriage. He was a graduate of Proctor High School class of 1973 and obtained his Associate's degree from M.V.C.C. in the early 2000s. He was employed by Utica Corp. for 25 years.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Diane, Rome; his five children, Daniel (Theresa) Jalowiec, Rome, Michael (Julie) Jalowiec, Sauquoit, Rachael Jalowiec (fiancé Anthony Aquino) Rome, Nathaniel Jalowiec, Whitesboro, and Jeanel Jalowiec, Rome; five grandchildren, Autumn, Caden, Jullian, Jacob and Brennan; his siblings, Larry (Ann) Jalowiec, Thomas Jalowiec and Tracy (Jalowiec) Rizzo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Mark's funeral service to be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11:00 at Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., N.Y. Mills, with burial in St. Stanislaus B&M Cemetery, Whitestown. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
