Martha A. (Wiltse) Cook 1927 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Martha A. Cook, 92, of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, formerly of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Martha was born on May 26, 1927, in Syracuse, the daughter of Frederick and Mildred Wiltse. On April 27, 1946, Martha married William G. Cook, Sr. at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Utica. She was employed at the Boston Store and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Martha was a long time member of Grace Church, Utica. She volunteered many years at the Stanley Theater.
Surviving are three daughters, Martha Aldie, MA, Melinda (Rick) Cassavaugh, Baldwinsville and Sharon Cellamare, Utica; two sons, William, Jr. (Anne) Cook, Baldwinsville and Robert (Katherine) Cook, Utica; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Diane Cook, Liverpool; and brother, Fred Wiltse, CO; along with several nieces and nephews. Martha was predeceased by her husband, William Cook; son, Gary H. Cook; and daughter, Donna Cook.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, Genesee St., Utica. The family will receive guests following the service. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Grace Church Soup Bowl Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020