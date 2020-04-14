|
Martha (Joaquin) Becraft 1948 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Martha (Joaquin) Becraft, age 71, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Utica on April 30, 1948, a daughter of the late Manuel and Marianne Favata Joaquin and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On July 27, 1990, she was married to Richard Becraft in St. Anthony of Padua Church, a blessed union of 29 years. Martha was employed as a Quality Control Inspector at Trenton Technologies for over 30 years until her retirement.
Surviving are her husband, Rich; four sons, Chad, Scott and Steve Taylor and Mark Caulkins; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony "Tony" and Gloria Joaquin and Thomas and Barbara Joaquin; and one stepdaughter, Jennifer Becraft. She was predeceased by two brothers, Pasquale and Manuel; and sister, Libby.
In keeping with the CDC guidelines, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Please keep Martha in your thoughts and prayers.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020