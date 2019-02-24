|
Martha Claghorn Macartney 1944 - 2019
NAPLES, FL/NEW HARTFORD, NY - Martha Claghorn "Marty" Macartney, 74, of The Chateau at Moorings Park, Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her residence, where she had been under the care of her loving family, staff, her nurse, Rebecca Chartrand, and Hospice.
Born September 16, 1944, in Utica, NY, a daughter of William N. and Martha (nee Smith) Macartney, Jr., she was raised in New Hartford, NY, and was a 1962 graduate of New Hartford Central School. In 1966, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado, and returned to New Hartford, where she began a life-long career in education by taking a position teaching elementary education at New Hartford Central School.
Marty continued her teaching career as a Federal Government employee by teaching on US Army bases in Europe, including Germany, Spain and England, for many years. She eventually returned to Colorado, where she worked at the Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, facilitating medical conferences. At the conclusion of her career in 1999, she retired to Tampa, FL, before moving to Naples.
In addition to dedicating her life to teaching, Marty was an extremely active volunteer throughout her life and took great pleasure volunteering for parenting programs while employed by the military and with Big Brothers Big Sisters programs after returning to the states.
Marty enjoyed many hobbies and interests, especially golf, traveling, reading, shopping, cooking, skiing, and liked attending family gatherings and reunions. In her youth, she was a superb competitive swimmer and held NYS records in women's backstroke competition for several years.
Survivors include her loving brother and sister-in-law, William N. and Linda D. Macartney, III, of Naples, FL, and Clinton, NY; two loving sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Ann and Olavi Hirvonen, of Canaan, NY, and Lola Troost, of Sarasota, FL; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Marty's wishes, funeral services will be private.
For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105-3847.
