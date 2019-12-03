|
|
Martha L. Shust 1936 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Martha L. Shust, 83, of Whitesboro, passed away, unexpectedly at her home, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was born on July 26, 1936 in Clifford, PA, a daughter of the late Lucas and Sophia (Himyak) Skrobak. She was united in marriage to Paul Shust, a blessed union filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. Shust passed away on February 4, 2008.
She was employed, for many years, with the Savings Bank of Utica, prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in East Herkimer.
She is survived by a son, Robert Shust; a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Shust; and a granddaughter, Kathleen Shust. She also leaves two sisters, Mary Ann Rusek and Lillian (Joe) Muia; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Shust, in 2018; and a sister, Sophie Muscosky.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 305 Main St., East Herkimer, NY. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. There are no public calling hours. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019