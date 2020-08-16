Martin "Marty" DeCarolis 1928 - 2020
UTICA -Mr. Martin "Marty" DeCarolis, age 92, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community with the love and support of his family.
He was born in Utica, on July 13, 1928, a son of the late Anthony and Concetta Bruno DeCarolis. Martin traveled to Italy with his family at the age of 3, where he was raised and educated and returned to Utica at the age of 17. He graduated from T.R. Proctor High School. On June 18, 1955, he was joined in marriage to Angela Talarico in Mt. Carmel Church, a loving and blessed union of 63 years, until her passing on May 24, 2019.
Martin proudly served our country during the Korean conflict in the US Army. He was employed by G.A.F.B. as a foreman in the fuel storage division for over 30 years, until his retirement. Upon retirement from GAFB, he worked part-time for the New Hartford Schol District as a bus driver, a job he truly enjoyed for almost 20 years, until his second retirement. He was affectionately known as "Mr. D" to the children on his route and he loved the daily interactions with them and their families. He was a friendly and social man and made many lifelong friends during his years of employment, as well as new friends wherever he went. Martin was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, whose life centered around his family. He always put the needs of his family first and was happiest when he knew all was well in their world.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Kevin Murphy, of New Hartford; his son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Elizabeth DeCarolis, of Old Forge; two cherished grandsons, Anthony and Lori Fabbio and Daniel and Clare Fabbio; and beloved great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kaelyn and Addison Fabbio. He also leaves nieces, nephews and several cousins, with special mention of the Scarfo family. He was predeceased by his infant granddaughter, Alyssa Marie Fabbio, who was always close to his heart; brother, John DeCarolis; sister, Nina Bitetti; and in-laws, Maria Talarico and Angelo and Antonio Talarico.
There are no public visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In keeping with CDC guidelines, face masks, social distancing and church trace signing are required.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Masonic Care Community, Queens Household, for the love and care given to Martin. We will always remember your kindness.
