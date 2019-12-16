|
Mr. Martin F. Roefaro 1953 - 2019
Loving Son, Brother and Friend
UTICA - Mr. Martin F. Roefaro, age 66, of Utica, passed away, suddenly after a two week battle with cancer, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, with his beloved family by his side.
He was born in Utica on May 1, 1953, a son of the late Mario and Elvera (Chickie) Centolella Roefaro and was educated in local schools. In his early years, Marty was a commodity broker in Houston, TX. His love of food and cooking led him to be an assistant cook in several restaurants throughout his life. After living away for several years, he returned to Utica to be closer to his family and friends and was a painter by trade. He was a hardworking, intelligent, happy and generous person who lived life to the fullest. His presence will truly be missed.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Vincent C. Grieco, of Lee Center, NY; his brother and sister-in-law, Former Mayor David R. and Cynthia Roefaro, of Utica; his son, Martin Roefaro, Jr., of FL; his loving nieces and nephews, Christopher C. and Lori Grieco, Mario and Christina Roefaro and Franca Roefaro and Anthony DeMichele; two great-nephews, Gabriel and Luca Roefaro; his uncle and aunts, Frank and Jean Roefaro, Mary Roefaro and Carol Roefaro, all of Utica and Gloria DiMare, of CA; and his loving and devoted cousins, who were always there for Marty, especially Renato Jr. and Dennis Roefaro; and many dear friends with special mention of Danny and Danielle, Michael, Chano and Carl and Therese, who all loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his twin sister Judith Ann Roefaro, in 1971; and his nephew, Michael J. Grieco, in 1991.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12:00 noon in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, Utica. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave.
In his memory, please consider an act of kindness for someone in need or consider donations to the Michael J. Grieco Scholarship Fund, c/o Rome City School District, 409 Bell Rd., Rome, NY 13440.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019