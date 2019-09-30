Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home
40 W James St
Richfield Springs, NY 13439
(315) 858-1810
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin "Warner" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin "Warner" Miller Obituary
Martin "Warner" Miller 1922 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Martin "Warner" Miller, 97, widower of Ida (Bisconti) Miller, passed away on September 27, 2019.
For many years, he owned his own farm and sawmill business.
Surviving are three children, Leslie Miller and wife, Marge and James Miller and wife, Pamela, all of Richfield Springs, Ann Gonyea and her husband, Paul, of Franklin, MA; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul "Bob" Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Herkimer Reformed Church. There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or Albany Medical Center Foundation (gratitude to SICU), 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now