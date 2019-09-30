|
|
Martin "Warner" Miller 1922 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Martin "Warner" Miller, 97, widower of Ida (Bisconti) Miller, passed away on September 27, 2019.
For many years, he owned his own farm and sawmill business.
Surviving are three children, Leslie Miller and wife, Marge and James Miller and wife, Pamela, all of Richfield Springs, Ann Gonyea and her husband, Paul, of Franklin, MA; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul "Bob" Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Herkimer Reformed Church. There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or Albany Medical Center Foundation (gratitude to SICU), 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019