1/1
Martin Skermont
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Skermont 1952 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. Martin S. "Marty" Skermont, 68, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, at Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, where he had been a resident.
He was born in Utica, August 5, 1952, a son of the late John P. and Amanda (Krause) Skermont. Martin was raised and educated in local schools, where he attended T. R. Proctor High School. On September 2, 1970, in Canada, he married the former Diane Fortugno. The couple shared in a relationship of over 44 years, prior to Diane's passing on May 22, 2015.
A butcher by trade, Mr. Skermont began his work career with the Utica Veal Company, where he worked for over thirty years. He lastly held a position with Roma Sausage & Deli, on Bleecker Street, Utica.
Marty was an avid sports enthusiast and at one time was a talented baseball and softball player.
Surviving are his two daughters, Tammy Lynn Skermont and Tania M. Skermont, both of Utica; grandchildren, Deondra Skermont, with whom he shared a special relationship, Teyonna Skermont, Nathaniel Skermont, Tekell Henry, Javon Pittman and Destiny Pittman; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; his siblings and their spouses, Betty and Max Lupini and Paul Skermont, all of Florida, Albert Skermont, of Alder Creek, Tim and Debra Skermont, of Remsen and Tina and Dave Simmons, of Edmeston; and also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, in-laws and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Martin S. Skermont, Jr.; a sister, Sharon Buczek; and a brother, Keith Skermont.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and in keeping with Marty's wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. The family encourages online condolences to be left on the funeral home's website.
Please consider donations in Marty's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
To view Mr. Skermont's online memorial please go to:
adreanfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adrean Funeral Service Inc
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-4469
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adrean Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved