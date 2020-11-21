Martin Skermont 1952 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. Martin S. "Marty" Skermont, 68, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, at Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, where he had been a resident.
He was born in Utica, August 5, 1952, a son of the late John P. and Amanda (Krause) Skermont. Martin was raised and educated in local schools, where he attended T. R. Proctor High School. On September 2, 1970, in Canada, he married the former Diane Fortugno. The couple shared in a relationship of over 44 years, prior to Diane's passing on May 22, 2015.
A butcher by trade, Mr. Skermont began his work career with the Utica Veal Company, where he worked for over thirty years. He lastly held a position with Roma Sausage & Deli, on Bleecker Street, Utica.
Marty was an avid sports enthusiast and at one time was a talented baseball and softball player.
Surviving are his two daughters, Tammy Lynn Skermont and Tania M. Skermont, both of Utica; grandchildren, Deondra Skermont, with whom he shared a special relationship, Teyonna Skermont, Nathaniel Skermont, Tekell Henry, Javon Pittman and Destiny Pittman; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; his siblings and their spouses, Betty and Max Lupini and Paul Skermont, all of Florida, Albert Skermont, of Alder Creek, Tim and Debra Skermont, of Remsen and Tina and Dave Simmons, of Edmeston; and also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, in-laws and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Martin S. Skermont, Jr.; a sister, Sharon Buczek; and a brother, Keith Skermont.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and in keeping with Marty's wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. The family encourages online condolences to be left on the funeral home's website.
Please consider donations in Marty's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
To view Mr. Skermont's online memorial please go to:adreanfuneralservices.com