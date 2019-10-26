|
Marvel Ruth Grogan 1929 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT - Marvel Ruth Grogan, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born on January 31, 1929, in Utica, a daughter of the late Carl and Marvel (Comstock) Kunz.
On March 10, 1947, she was united in marriage to Jack Grogan of Steuben, a blessed union of over 72 years. They shared a wonderful life together at their home (farm) in Holland Patent.
Marvel was employed with Marcy Psychiatric Center, retiring after many years of dedicated service. After her retirement, she enjoyed many years of camping at Brantingham Lake with her sister, grandchildren and great-nephews. She was most at home around her campfire. After she no longer was able to camp, she enjoyed staying at home reading and watching Fox News.
Marvel is survived by her husband, Jack; and children, a daughter, Gail (Clarence) Flickenger, of Remsen; a son, Russ Grogan, of Utica and a son, Bruce (Elaine) Grogan, of Ellensburg Depot. She also leaves four grandchildren, Mark and Jason Wolcott, Bruce (Julie) Grogan and Ashley (Ted) Kutschera; four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Cally and Isabella Kutschera and Haley Grogan; three step-grandchildren, Laura Burk, Christopher Flickenger and Amy Hayes. Marvel is also survived by her best friend, Sister Denise Bramhall, of Holland Patent. In addition, Marvel leaves sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Wheeler, Meg Evans and Nancy DeBiase; brothers-in-law, Bradley Grogan and Charlie Smith; also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, too numerous to list. Marvel was predeceased by a son, David; a daughter, Connie; grandson, Richard; daughter-in-law, Josephine; sisters, Janet Smith and Josephine Kelsey; and a brother, Ray.
The family would like to thank the entire Masonic Care Community, especially the Woodgate and Troy Units, as well as the Physical & Occupational Therapy Department and Home Care Services for the wonderful care Marvel received.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., in Holland Patent, with Pastor Susan Solomon officiating. Interment will be in Holland Patent Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Masonic Care Community in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019