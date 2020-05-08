Marvin R. Clinch 1933 - 2020
ONEIDA - Marvin R. Clinch, 86, Skenandoah Drive, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where he had been a patient for the past few days.
Born in Vernon, on June 30, 1933, he was the son of Raymond G. and Mildred Smith Clinch. A lifelong resident of this area, Marv was a graduate of Westmoreland High School, Colgate University, receiving an A.B. in physics and Syracuse University, receiving his M.S. in computer science. He married Pauline Louise Miller on May 4, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church, Oneida. Marvin and Pauline built their own home in the Town of Vernon. Pauline passed away on December 16, 2013.
Marvin had a long career as an electronics engineer with Rome Air Development Center (RADC) at Griffiss Air Force Base and had five registered invention patents. He always sought and continued to invent.
With his wife, Pauline, Marvin helped fulfill Pauline's dream of opening a restaurant, The Dining Room, in 1982, which they operated until 1987.
He was a longtime and active member of the First United Methodist Church, Oneida, a member of Mensa, the Oneida Area Civic Chorale, was a ham radio operator and always loved to tinker, disassemble and sometimes even reassemble things. Marv loved music, singing and whistling. As a couple, they traveled extensively, going to England, Scotland, Ireland and France, the West Coast and Hawaii, for two weeks. Pauline and Marvin treasured their many summers spent with their children camping and with their grandchildren at the family cottage at Sylvan Beach.
Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jeffrey Mattei, of Canastota and Elaine and Steven Stottlar, of Northwood, NH; his son and daughter-in-law, John and Andrea Clinch, of Strafford, NH; his seven grandchildren, Jill Rodegher, Matthew Haley, Sarah Hines, Kelly Hanssen, Cassandra Dearborn, Benjamin Clinch and Drew Clinch; his great-grandchildren, Madeline Rodegher, Kaitlyn Rodegher, Wakeley Haley, Kierstan Hines, Haley Hines, Claudia Hanssen, James Hanssen, Micah Hanssen, Naomi Hanssen, Elijah Dearborn, Isaac Dearborn, Autumn Dearborn and Evelyn Dearborn; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Clinch, of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Sharon Rankins-Burd, a longtime family friend, officiating. Interment will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvin's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
ONEIDA - Marvin R. Clinch, 86, Skenandoah Drive, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where he had been a patient for the past few days.
Born in Vernon, on June 30, 1933, he was the son of Raymond G. and Mildred Smith Clinch. A lifelong resident of this area, Marv was a graduate of Westmoreland High School, Colgate University, receiving an A.B. in physics and Syracuse University, receiving his M.S. in computer science. He married Pauline Louise Miller on May 4, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church, Oneida. Marvin and Pauline built their own home in the Town of Vernon. Pauline passed away on December 16, 2013.
Marvin had a long career as an electronics engineer with Rome Air Development Center (RADC) at Griffiss Air Force Base and had five registered invention patents. He always sought and continued to invent.
With his wife, Pauline, Marvin helped fulfill Pauline's dream of opening a restaurant, The Dining Room, in 1982, which they operated until 1987.
He was a longtime and active member of the First United Methodist Church, Oneida, a member of Mensa, the Oneida Area Civic Chorale, was a ham radio operator and always loved to tinker, disassemble and sometimes even reassemble things. Marv loved music, singing and whistling. As a couple, they traveled extensively, going to England, Scotland, Ireland and France, the West Coast and Hawaii, for two weeks. Pauline and Marvin treasured their many summers spent with their children camping and with their grandchildren at the family cottage at Sylvan Beach.
Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jeffrey Mattei, of Canastota and Elaine and Steven Stottlar, of Northwood, NH; his son and daughter-in-law, John and Andrea Clinch, of Strafford, NH; his seven grandchildren, Jill Rodegher, Matthew Haley, Sarah Hines, Kelly Hanssen, Cassandra Dearborn, Benjamin Clinch and Drew Clinch; his great-grandchildren, Madeline Rodegher, Kaitlyn Rodegher, Wakeley Haley, Kierstan Hines, Haley Hines, Claudia Hanssen, James Hanssen, Micah Hanssen, Naomi Hanssen, Elijah Dearborn, Isaac Dearborn, Autumn Dearborn and Evelyn Dearborn; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Clinch, of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Sharon Rankins-Burd, a longtime family friend, officiating. Interment will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvin's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.