Marvin W. "Bud" Blumenstock 1932 - 2019
OLD TOWN - Marvin W. "Bud" Blumenstock passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center after an eight year challenge from Alzheimer's disease.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on May 22, 1932, to John and Helen (Schwerin) Blumenstock.
Bud graduated from high school in New Hartford, NY and continued his education at Rutgers University, earning a BS Degree. He was an outstanding all-around athlete in high school and was an All-American football player at Rutgers. The Philadelphia Eagles offered him a professional football contract but Bud chose, instead, to pursue his education, earning a Master's Degree in forestry from Yale and later an MBA from the University of Maine. Bud spent his entire career in forestry-related jobs, culminating in his becoming an Associate Professor of Forestry at the University of Maine and a forester for the Cooperative Extension Service at the University.
He was most remembered as the face of the 1980's television series on MPBN "Yankee Woodlot" and "Great American Woodlots", which were designed to educate private woodlot owners in forestry management.
Bud worked and lived in the Patten area for several years and developed a love of the area. He summered at Shin Pond following his retirement; he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friend and colleague, Jim Philp, there and he was a big supporter of the Patten Lumbermen's Museum being vice president for many years, where he and his wife, Helen, enjoyed giving tours to visitors. He also served on many boards.
Bud had a variety of interests. He enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid swimmer, swimming regularly into his 80's at Shin Pond and at the Old Town pools. He was also a swim official, officiating swim meets for over fifteen years, when his daughters were developing their own love of swimming. In his youth, he restored a 1934 Ford Roadster, with his dad, that he drove at
college to the envy of his peers. And he found countless new uses for duct tape.
Respecting the importance of education, he established a number of funds through the University of Maine Foundation for students who are interested in careers in forest resources. One of his funds also benefits Old Town High School graduates who continue on with their education and also participate in sports programs, particularly swimming. Bud was able to give back to others through various funds because he learned the importance of wise investing
early in life believing "never spend more than you earn" and "give back so that you can help people help themselves to get where they want to go in life".
Bud was a member of the Dirigo Pines Retirement Community for nine years.
Bud was predeceased by wives, Nancy Taylor (Hawes) and Helen (Grant) Blumenstock; and daughter, Lee Blumenstock LeRoy. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 24 years, Helen (Belyea) Blumenstock; "Sis" Linda (Blumenstock) LaBerge and husband, Rene; daughters, Laura Blumenstock and husband, Chris Branch and Patty Blumenstock and husband, Ken Gaynor; son-in-law, Bill LeRoy; and stepchildren, Michelle Belyea, Renee St. Peter, Dan Belyea, and David Belyea. He is also survived by grandchildren, Thomas Branch, Amanda Branch Kry and her husband, David, Hannah Branch and fiance, Joseph Page; and great-grandson, Kenneth Page, Rachael Gaynor, Ryan Gaynor, Jami LeRoy, Christopher LeRoy and wife, Ashley; and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bud's family is very appreciative of the care given to him at Eastern Maine Medical Center and the thoughtful attention extended at Westgate Manor.
Gifts, in Bud's memory, can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 Main St., Old Town, ME 04468 Patten Lumbermen's Museum, 61 Shin Pond Road, Patten, ME 04765, the Blumenstock Family Forest Products Student of the Year Award, Two Alumni Place, Orono, ME 04469 or the .
Bud always said that when he passed, he should be placed in a hollowed-out log and floated down the East Branch of the Penobscot. Since that has proved impractical, visiting hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, March 15th, at Birmingham Funeral Home, Main St., Old Town. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Parish of the Resurrection, Holy Family Catholic Church, Old Town, on Saturday at 10 a.m., with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor. A reception for friends and family will follow the service at the Parish Hall.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019