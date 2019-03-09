|
|
Mary A. Bello 1941 - 2019
UTICA - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Mary A. Bello, age 77, who passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. God met her in the comfort of her home, embraced her, and escorted her to her eternal rest. Services will be held tomorrow, Monday at 1:00 at her home parish of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019