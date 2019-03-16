|
|
Mary A. (Maggi) Hitzeroth 1918 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Mary A. (Maggi) Hitzeroth, age 101, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
On August 21, 1982 she was joined in marriage with Lawrence F. "Larry" Hitzeroth. They were a very happy, compatible couple who shared a 19 year union prior to his passing on September 20, 2001.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne B. Maggi; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Christina (Miullo) Maggi; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Guarascio-Ricci and her husbands, John J. Guarascio and Joseph Ricci, Antoinette J. and Angelo T. "Chief" Giorgi; her brother, Louis A. Maggi; and her nephews, Frank A. Guarascio, and John J. Guarascio, Jr.
Mary's family is grateful to her physician, Dr. Kevin McCormick, and the nurses and staff of the Erie Household at the Masonic Care Community of NY for their personable nature, and true dedication to Mary and all those under their care.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will take place on Tuesday morning at 11:00 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass.
