The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Jordan Obituary
Mary A. Jordan 1942 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mary A. Jordan, 76, passed away, March 3, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, after a brief illness.
She was born, December 7, 1942, in Utica, a daughter of Stanley and Stella Gracz Kasperek. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, Class of 1960. On May 19, 1962, Mary was united in marriage to Richard A. Jordan. Mrs. Jordan was retired from Whitesboro Central School, where she worked as a bus driver for 25 years. Mary was a member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro.
She enjoyed vacations in Maine, loved to spend time with her grandchildren and was an avid Utica Comets fan.
Survivors include, her husband; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Denise Jordan, of Cassville and Todd and Debbie Jordan, of Whitesboro; three grandchildren, Richie and Nicole Jordan and Brittany O'Lite; her sister, Dorothy Sassman, Whitesboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves her canine companion, Ruby.
The Jordan family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Direct Telemetry Med-Surg, fifth floor at St. Luke's, with special thanks to her nurse Christine, Fr. Thomas Durant and Dc. Chris Engle, for their compassion, support and prayers.
Calling hours are Wednesday, 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services are Thursday, 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home, and 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Home
Download Now