Mary A. Jordan 1942 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Mary A. Jordan, 76, passed away, March 3, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, after a brief illness.

She was born, December 7, 1942, in Utica, a daughter of Stanley and Stella Gracz Kasperek. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, Class of 1960. On May 19, 1962, Mary was united in marriage to Richard A. Jordan. Mrs. Jordan was retired from Whitesboro Central School, where she worked as a bus driver for 25 years. Mary was a member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro.

She enjoyed vacations in Maine, loved to spend time with her grandchildren and was an avid Utica Comets fan.

Survivors include, her husband; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Denise Jordan, of Cassville and Todd and Debbie Jordan, of Whitesboro; three grandchildren, Richie and Nicole Jordan and Brittany O'Lite; her sister, Dorothy Sassman, Whitesboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves her canine companion, Ruby.

The Jordan family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Direct Telemetry Med-Surg, fifth floor at St. Luke's, with special thanks to her nurse Christine, Fr. Thomas Durant and Dc. Chris Engle, for their compassion, support and prayers.

Calling hours are Wednesday, 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services are Thursday, 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home, and 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019