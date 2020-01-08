|
|
Mary A. (Ancone) Maio 1933 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Mary A. (Ancone) Maio, age 86, was reunited with her beloved John when she passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on November 13, 1933, Mary was the daughter of the late Leonardo and Lucia "Lucy" (Pugliese) Ancone. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1951. On October 20, 1956 she married John Maio, Jr. with whom she shared her love and life for 44 years. They truly loved one another, and she was a doting wife. The children they created made them so proud, and their life together was blessed. Her beloved John passed away on August 14, 2001.
Mary was deemed "the domestic goddess of 912 Blandina Street" because her house was filled with family and lots of love, …on all three floors! She watched over her loved ones like no other, and those were the best of times. Mary welcomed her chance to get into the working world as a teller at Marine Midland Bank and as a secretary at Caruso Brothers Cheese Company. A compassionate soul who loved unconditionally, Mary was gracious, gentle, and nonjudgmental. Technology did not elude or exclude Mary! As a mother, she always worried about her kids, so she kept them in sight "virtually" every night by Face-Timing them via her iPad. She was also an Instagram aficionado. She connected with others and was complimentary and "real" in her conversations. A wise and loving matriarch, her natural attributes made her the mediator, buffer, and peacemaker of the family. She was also the "cab driver" for her family and friends. A night owl, it was common that she watched TV Land and Turner Classic Movies which was a great way to reminisce and reflect about the good times of life, and she read Health magazines to keep pace with medical advice and fitness. Holidays were special times as family gathered, traditions graced her home, and she made everything from scratch with the greatest of ease. Dessert was always on hand, and she was on call 24/7 to fill everyone's favorite request; that's what made this mom happy!
Mary made the most of life, and she never complained. Her self-content and inner strength were admirable. She raised her children wisely and was proud of them as adults, and she loved the loves of her children and grandchildren. She followed her faith, recited the rosary daily, and said prayers and petitions for all.
Mary is survived by her children and their loves, John J. III and Vickie Maio, Marty L. and Theresa Maio, Richard M. and Tammy Maio, Lori and Mike McGill with whom she made her home in more recent years, and Michele Morawiec; grandchildren, Kathy and Joe Scarafile, Kristina and Frank Pardi; Marc A. Maio, Martina Maio, Nicole Maio; Richie Maio, Alecia Maio, Danielle Maio; Brooke Morawiec, and Madison Morawiec; and great-grandchildren, JoJo Scarafile, and the anticipation of Salvatore John; Peyton Pardi; and Marc J. "M.J." Maio. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and longtime friends, Peg Reginelli, Frances Mastronicola, Dr. Hugh and Lisa MacIsaac, Robin and Richard Jones; and the family canine, "Sasha" who is loved by all. She was predeceased by her brother, Samuel Ancone; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joseph and Frances Ancone, Grace and Michael Piepoli, Annie and Archie Altieri; and her in-laws, Elizabeth "Liza" Maio, Anthony and Millie Maio, and Mary and Ed Diamond.
The family is grateful to Mary's trusted physician, Dr. Charles Eldredge; and the compassionate nurses and staff at The Pines where Mary was elected 'El Presidente' of the Patients Union because she was a good listener of others' needs!
The family honored and commemorated Mary's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday at12:00 noon at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020