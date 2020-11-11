Mary A. (Esposito) Pacini 1929 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Mary A. (Esposito) Pacini, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Sunnyside Nursing Center in Syracuse.
Born in Utica on January 14, 1929, Mary was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina (Di Sotto) Esposito. As a young child, after her mother's untimely passing, she was blessed with the love and guidance of her step-mother, Antoinette (Bottini) Esposito who loved and nurtured her. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1947. She furthered her studies at the Faxton School of Nursing where she received a Nursing Degree in 1950. On July 18, 1959 she married Dino J. Pacini with whom she shared nearly 45 years in a loving, supportive union prior to his passing on April 20, 2004.
In the fall semester of 1960, Mary completed her studies at Syracuse University School of Education receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing Education. Upon completion of her higher education, she devoted her time to raising her two children. She subsequently entered the workforce by accepting a position at the Utica City School District as a School Nurse, providing health care to students and staff until her retirement in 1990. She will be most remembered from her time at JFK High School.
Mary had a warm, loving nature and a humble heart, and her family was the focus of her existence. She and her husband thoroughly enjoyed Ballroom Dancing, and in fact, that's how she met Dino. She also enjoyed Line Dancing with her friends. A talented baker, Mary found the time to bake over 100 pounds of cookies at Christmas time! She also made the most delectable birthday cakes with great presentation and memorable style.
Mary is survived by her daughter Paula M. Pacini and fiancé Andy Kadah of Manlius; son, John A. Pacini of Albany; and grandchildren, Shana M. Fleischman, who held a special relationship with her grandmother who helped raise her, as well as Nicholas Pacini, and Anthony Pacini. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, Palma "Polly" Ambrosewicz, and Gina Esposito; and special friends, Marilyn Racha, and Nancy Diliberto. She was predeceased by her brothers and sister-in-law, Luca Esposito, Benjamin J. Farda Sr., Philip Farda, Sebastian and Ida Farda, John Farda, and Mario Farda; and her sisters, Felicia R. Esposito and Theresa Farda; and her very special friends, Marie Papale, and Mary Swiecki.
Visitation will be held Friday morning from 9:00 - 10:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Pacini family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday morning at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented at both locations. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be directed to a charity of choice
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Mary's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
.