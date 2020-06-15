Mary (Cattat) Alessandroni 1927 - 2020
MT. LAUREL, NJ - Mrs. Mary Alessandroni passed peacefully at home on June 14, 2020.
Mary was born in Frankfort, NY, June 22, 1927, the daughter of Nicholas and Maria (Manfredi) Cattat. She was educated in local schools. Prior to marriage, Mary worked at Woolworths in downtown Utica.
On April 8, 1961, Mary was joined in marriage to Gabriele B. "Gabe" Alessandroni. Mary and Gabe shared 39 loving years of marriage living, working and raising their family in Utica. They operated the Florentine Pastry Shop for many years. Her beloved Gabe passed away on September 14, 2000. Mary moved to Mt Laurel, NJ, in 2010, to live with her daughter, Donna and her family.
Mary's favorite times were spent with family, which gave her the greatest joy. She talked with her siblings daily until their passing. She loved to cook and was always feeding family and friends. She was an avid reader, loved word puzzles and in her last year, found a love of drawing, which will be cherished by her family. She was loved by everyone who met her because of her kind and generous heart and was thought of by many of her nieces and nephews as a second mother. Her passing has left a deep void in her extended family as she was the last of her siblings and their spouses to survive.
A loving mother and grandmother, Mary is survived by her two beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Steven Talerico and Laurie and Steven Adams; one grandson, Samuel Talerico; one sister-in-law, Gabriela Alessandroni; and also many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her many siblings and their spouses, Jennie and Anthony Montana, George and Laura Cattat, Mayme and Anthony Susso, Margie and Nicholas Alesia, Frances and Nino Artale, Carrie and Richard Szatko and Rosie and Anthony Hanna; and also her many in-laws, Giancomillo Alessandroni, Fedele and Oreste DeFrancesco, Nicolino Alessandroni, Iole and Augostino Vitullo, Lida Alessandroni and Tullio Alessandroni.
Relatives are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. In keeping with CDC guidelines, you must wear a mask to enter church and practice social distancing. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank all those who held her in their prayers.
In memory of Mary Alessandroni and her love of feeding everyone, please consider donations to your local Food Bank or FeedingAmerica.com
During these trying times in our community, we encourage those wishing to leave a message of sympathy, to do so at The Matt Funeral Home website, as it is a great source of comfort to the family.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.