Mary Ann Blum
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mary Ann Blum, 87, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019.
All are invited to call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from noon – 2 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, Marvin St., Clinton. Her burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mary Ann's memory to The Country Pantry, PO Box 76, Clinton, NY 13323.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019