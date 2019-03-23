|
|
Mary Ann "Mamie" Brown 1931 - 2019
CLARK MILLS - Mary Ann "Mamie" Brown, 87, went home to Heaven on March 18, 2019.
She was born June 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Jerry and Freda (Rice) Abraham. Mamie was a hairdresser for many years and a member of the NYS Hairdressers' Assoc., the Oneida County ARC and Church of the Annunciation.
She is survived by three daughters, Terry L. Crane, Cynthia B. Nielsen and Wendy B. Fisch; a brother, Joseph Abraham and special friend, Jennifer Scoones; grandchildren, Michael Crane, Kelly Crane, Erin Nielsen, Patrick Nielsen, Max Fisch and Josh Fisch; and great-grandchildren, Payton and Levi. She was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie K. Davis; and special friend, "Bump Hill".
A Memorial Service, to be held this summer, will be announced by the family.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019