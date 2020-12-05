Mary Ann DeCarlis 1938 - 2020
GAINESVILLE, FL - Mary Ann DeCarlis, age 82, passed away on November 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
The oldest of five children, Mary Ann was born in Utica, NY, on October 1, 1938 to Carmen and Margaret Livolsi Federico.
She was a 1956 graduate of T.R. Proctor High School, where she was a member of the TKO sorority. Upon graduation, she was employed by General Electric, Utica.
In 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Pasquale (Pat) DeCarlis and transferred to General Electric, Philadelphia, while Pat completed graduate school. Upon his graduation, they returned to Utica/New Hartford where they began to raise their four children.
In 1974 the family relocated to Gainesville, FL, where she worked as Office Manager in Pat's dental practice.
Mary Ann was honored as "Business Woman of the Year" by the American Business Women's Association, Kanapaha Chapter in 1990-1991.
For a number of years after beating breast cancer, which struck in 1997, she proudly joined many other survivors as fashion models for the American Cancer Society
's "Cure by Design" annual fund raiser.
Mary Ann was also a Reach to Recovery volunteer for the ACS for 18 years. She personally met with newly diagnosed breast cancer patients and their family members to offer guidance and support. It was not uncommon for the physician, whose patients she counseled, to give her a big hug for her efforts. Over the years she often received thank you cards from those she helped.
In 2010, she was nominated to receive the State of Florida's Terese Lasser (founder of Reach to Recovery) award and received the Gainesville area's award as its outstanding volunteer.
Mary Ann lived an amazing life full of activity, love and family. Her calendar appeared cluttered because she never turned down an invitation.
She exuded optimism, even in the most difficult of circumstances, of which there were many the past two years. Her smile was almost perpetual.
She was a "social butterfly" who thrived on interacting with others; even strangers. To that end, she thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent with both her water aerobic and bridge friends, the latter of which were in abundance, since there are five days in a week on which she could and often did play.
Mary Ann had a curious nature and a willingness to try anything new, such as flying in a helicopter, glider and a free floating hot air balloon. She loved cheering on the Gators, no matter the sport.
Mary Ann was an incredible wife, mother and sister. Like many grandmothers, she doted on her five granddaughters who will, among many other fond memories, cherish their "special days" with Grandma. That's when they could choose how to spend the day. Most often it included a luncheon, a movie, some shopping or card playing, usually ending in a sleepover. She was like a best friend they could confide in.
Those to whom her memory will remain close are her husband, Dr. Pat DeCarlis; children, Nick DeCarlis (Lori Wojciechowski), Danis Maris (Roger), Patrick DeCarlis (Cindi Holdsworth) and Keri Leslie (Brian); grandchildren, Jazz Naglee (Stefan), Brie Maris, Angela DeCarlis, Jaydin Leslie, Kendyl Leslie; siblings, Tina Federico, JoJo Stathes (Bill), Carmen Federico (Barbara) and Margie DeCesare; in-laws, Bill DeCarlis (Helen), Sandra Battle (Val) and Nicole Halstead; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Date of services at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gainesville, is to be determined. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Gainesville, FL.
For those wishing to honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606, (https://beyourhaven.org/donate
), or your favorite charity
.