|
|
Mary Ann "Nij" George 1933 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY- Mary Ann "Nij" George, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Presbyterian Home of CNY.
Nij was born in Capron, NY, August 30, 1933, a daughter of the late Assad and Barbara (Bulus) George. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Nij had worked at one time for AT&T and the Johnson and Johnson Stock Brokers in Utica. For several years, she lived and worked in Florida. She later relocated to Utica and her most recent job was a pollster for Zogby Analytics.
She will be missed by her sisters and brothers, Sadie and Joseph Aquilino, of Sewickly, PA, Anthony and Charlene George and Joseph George, all of Utica, and Bernie and Art Steneri, of Hamilton; also many beloved nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann "Nugh" and Benny Koury and Shemoney and George Koury; her brother, James "Choc" George; and sister-in-law, Madelyn George.
In keeping with her wishes, Nij's family will honor her in private gathering and she will be laid to rest with her parents at Calvary Cemetery.
Online Memorials at
MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019