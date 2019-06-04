|
|
Mary Ann Gorgas 1940 - 2019
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Mary Ann Gorgas, 78, of Wappingers Falls, passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
She was born in New Castle, PA, July 25, 1940, the daughter of Edward and Estelle Challener Horey. Formerly of West Homestead, PA, she was employed, as a clerk, at the Dutchess County Clerk's Office until her retirement. She also was affiliated with Clowns of America International.
Surviving are her children, Scott Gorgas (Theresa), of Deerfield, NY, Tamara Windheim (Bob), of Wappingers Falls, Mark Gorgas (Rebecca), of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Graig Gorgas, of Wappingers Falls; a brother, Edward Horey (Lillian); twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Gorgas; and her parents.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Pennsylvania.
The family sincerely appreciates the care over the years of Dr. Butala and staff. Donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are in the charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls, NY. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 4 to June 5, 2019