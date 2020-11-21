Mary Ann Harmatiuk 1955 - 2020
FRANKFORT – Mary Ann Harmatiuk, 65, passed away November 20, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, following a brief illness.
She was born November 14, 1955, at the family home in Frankfort, a daughter of Nicholas and Martha (Pyskiew) Harmatiuk. Mary graduated from Frankfort-Schuyler High School in 1975 and immediately went to work as a dietary aide at the former Hunter House. She later worked at Loretto (now Focus Rehab), from where she retired. Mary truly enjoyed her work at the nursing homes.
She was a member of St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies. Her desire to help and assist other people was evident in her wishes to donate her tissues upon her death.
Survivors include a sister, Olga, of Frankfort; a brother, Nick and his fiancé, Rosemarie Pastorella, of Ilion; five nieces and their husbands and children; nine great-nieces and nephews; several cousins; and her canine "furry kids", Ellie and Rusty. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William.
Her family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care she received from Drs. Kannan and Koussa, her nurse, Oksana and the entire ICU staff.
Mary's funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church, Cottage Place, Utica, where The Divine Liturgy of the Dead will be offered. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery in Whitestown. Calling hours at the Ryczek Funeral Home, 1123 Court Street, Utica, will precede the service, beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Mary's memory to the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 SR 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com
.