Mary Ann (Salvatore) Sack 1949 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Mary Ann (Salvatore) Sack, age 69, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by the most devoted people that were so important in her life.
Born in Utica on August 10, 1949, Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Jerry D. and Lena R. (Cannarelli) Salvatore. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1967 and continued her education at MVCC where she took classes in Business Administration. On December 31, 1969 she married M. Frank "Dr. Truth" "Jigger" Sack with whom she shared 43 years. They were a couple who loved one another and were blessed to grow old together. Frank passed away on October 29, 2013.
Mary Ann embraced old-school work habits and she held many positions during her career. She began at Sears-Roebuck and took time out from this full-time job to raise her family. She then assisted her husband at the office of the Utica City Marshall as well as working as an Accounting Manager and Office Associate for American Truth Systems which was owned by her late husband. She later held a position in the main office of the Accounting Department of Chicago Market until its closing at which time she secured an office job with Herkimer Petroleum at their franchise Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppe now known as Fastrac Cafe. She retired in May of 2016 after which she began traveling. The company made a substantial donation to the Habitat for Humanity in honor of Mary Ann's dedication, performance and standard of excellence as an employee as well as her outstanding commitment to community. She had the natural ability to embrace change creatively and gracefully. Patient and humble, she had a trusting instinct and was helpful in all her tasks, notably at work. She exuded the characteristics of charity and charisma and left no stones unturned to find answers to problems. She was an interesting soul and had humor in her heart. As a mother, she was a "rock" to her children, a solid survivor who loved fiercely and was always there for those she loved. She was a constant presence in everyone's life, and she always provided the special touches for every occasion, especially when she celebrated the holidays with her kids and grandkids. A practical and organized woman, she knew how to make to-do lists.
No project was out of reach for Mary Ann. She was a meticulous painter in her home and brought new life to furniture and flooring by refinishing them, because she saw the original beauty in them; her unique projects could be showcased on the HGTV. If she didn't know how to do something, she read books to instruct her. She participated in a summer bowling league, played golf with friends, and in beautiful weather, she enjoyed outings with them. She loved Saturday morning breakfast with friends, fresh flowers, the color purple, traveling, attending concerts, and pursuing adventures. Mary Ann was selfless and asked nothing in return. She especially looked forward to attending activities for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary Ann knew the Lord and was a believer. She participated in the Women of Faith workshops to share her story with other women, uplift her soul through music, listen to inspirational speakers, and empower her faith to be the Light for Jesus. Mary Ann knew there was a fine line between holy water and hell fire. She believed in loving, holding admiration for others, having a compassionate heart, and a sense of generosity.
Mary Ann is survived by her children and their loves, Rebecca "Beck" Salvatore, John "Jay" Sack, Lynne and Michael Roberts; her grandchildren, Casandra Salvatore, Antonio Salvatore, Alexandria Bonilla, Gloria Bonilla, and John Doty; Jason and Sarah Roberts, Heather and Adam Braucher; great-grandchildren, Coral Roberts, Aython Roberts; Gracelyn Braucher, Garrett Braucher, and Jackson Braucher; and her brothers and sister-in-law, Richard L. and Jean Salvatore, and Robert J. "Bobby" Salvatore. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Marjorie Clarke, and Linda and Dave Ennis; family member, Lakesha; her lifelong friend, Sharon Parker who has always been "her person". They started as co-workers and Sharon has been so loyal, open-minded, and sacrificing. She was predeceased by her twin brothers, Ronald, and Alan Salvatore; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Merlin Martin and H. Leone Sack; and her brother-in-law, Sherman Clarke.
The family is grateful to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, especially Crystal for her vigilance and compassionate care, and Hospice chaplain, Anthony Fragapane for his spiritual guidance, she appreciated him immensely.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Mary Ann's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday at 7:00 at the funeral home immediately upon the conclusion of visitation. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Mary Ann's memory may make a contribution to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., online at http://hospicecareinc.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. In memory of Mary Ann's love of the color purple, please feel free to wear her color. Entombment will take place in Christ Our Savior Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
To view Mary Ann's online memorial, please go to www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019