Mary Ann Walsh Eells 1933 - 2017
CLEARWATER, FL - Dr. Mary Ann Walsh Eells, RN, MS, Ed.D - Mary Ann Walsh Eells, 84, died, peacefully at home in Clearwater Beach, FL, on November 19, 2017, after a long battle with a rare bone marrow cancer, surrounded by her family.
Born on June 2, 1933 in Sayre, PA, she compiled a long list of academic and professional achievements, earning degrees at State University of New York, the University of Rochester and the University of Maryland. They included a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Masters Degrees in Public and Psychiatric Nursing, a Doctorate in Education and then post-doctoral studies at Harvard.
Named Dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Maine at age 38, she was later Associate Dean at Rush University and Assistant Dean at the University of Maryland. A pioneering nurse practitioner, she had a family therapy practice until retiring in 1997.
A prolific researcher and published author, her works included an award-winning book and scores of articles. A dedicated genealogist, she traced her family's roots to the 1500's using records she found during visits across the USA, Europe, and the UK.
Dr. Eells was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Violet Walsh; her brother, George Walsh; her first husband, Robert Eells; and her fiance, Victor Adamkowski.
She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Guido, of Sauquoit, NY; sons, John Eells and wife, Penelope, of Pleasant Valley, NY and Peter Eells and wife, Dorothy, of Dunedin, FL; grandchildren, David Eells and wife, Emily, of Willow Park, TX; daughter, Vivien; and son, Calvin; Kevin Eells and Steven Eells, of Clearwater, FL; Laurie Eells, of Fort Myers, FL; and nieces and nephews in NY and FL.
A Funeral Service was held on December 7th, 2017, in Clearwater, FL. Interment for Dr. Eells and Victor Adamkowski is planned for June 1st, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 70 Wood Rd., Whitesboro, NY, at 10:00. This will be followed by a luncheon for close friends and family at Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse, 147 N. Genesee St., Utica.
The family extends warm thanks to the many friends who supported her so well over the course of her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Suncoast Hospice in Clearwater, FL, whose caregivers made her last days more comfortable. You can reach them here: https://suncoasthospice.org.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019