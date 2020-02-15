|
Mary Anna Haybrook 1929 - 2020
NEWPORT – Mary Anna Haybrook, 90, formerly of Willoughby Hall, Newport, died on February 14, 2020 at Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Mrs. Haybrook was born on September 7, 1929 in Utica, a daughter of the late Wesley and Patience (Gilson) Newman. Mary Anna graduated from Poland Central School in 1947. She also graduated from the Utica School of Commerce and first worked at the Newport Telephone Company. On August 8, 1950, Mary Anna was united in marriage with Lawrence Farrell at Community Baptist Church, Poland. She then worked at the former Newman's Livestock Exchange. Lawrence preceded her in death in 1962. Mary Anna was later employed in home health care, first for various agencies, prior to becoming self-employed. In 1964, she married Stephen Haybrook, who also preceded her in death in 1982.
Mary Anna was a member of the Kuyahoora Chapter #145 O.E.S. and the Community Baptist Church of Poland. She was also a charter member of Kuyahoora Volunteer Ambulance Corps and a member of the Poland Fire Department Auxiliary. Mary will always be remembered for her numerous jokes she would tell and her great "love" for chocolate.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Pam) Farrell, of Herkimer and Bruce (Jennifer) Farrell, of CO; one daughter, Lesley Powers (Jim Wells), of Poland; a brother, Edgar Newman, of Hannacroix; eight grandchildren, Tracy Sovie, Steven and Jayson Farrell, Stephanie and Megan Young, Natalie Powers, Katie Steele and Kellie Jemes; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her brother, Wesley Newman in 1959; and a son, Eric L. Farrell, in 2008.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday, February 22nd, at 4:00 p.m. Calling hours are prior to the service on Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. Spring interment will take place in the Poland Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to KVAC or Poland Volunteer Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020