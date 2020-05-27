Mary Anne (Kurtelawicz) Blake 1952 - 2020
FORT MILL - Mary Anne (Kurtelawicz) Blake passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25th, 2020, at her home in Fort Mill, SC, surrounded by her children.
Mary Anne was born in Utica, NY, in January of 1952, to John and Katherine Kurtelawicz. She attended Utica Schools, graduating from UFA in 1970. She married Timothy J. Blake in 1976 and was blessed with three children from that union.
She was employed by the Rome City School District as a Senior Account Clerk for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2014. Most of her years with the district were in the insurance office, where she developed many lifelong friendships. A member of St. Peter's Church, Rome, she volunteered, for several years, as a Eucharistic Minister and Catechist for weekly church school and sacrament classes.
She is survived by her beloved mother, Katherine (New Hartford); her children, Timothy Blake and wife, Dana (SC), Shannon Ladd and husband, Jason (MA) and Emily Twomey and husband, Brian (NY); her siblings, Richard Kurtelawicz and wife, Kathrine, Gary Kurtelawicz and wife, Renee, Suzanne O'Toole and husband, Steve and Steve Kurtelawicz and wife, Lisa; sister-in-law, Cindy Kurtelawicz; and her six beloved grandchildren, Timothy, Connor, Aidan and Gracie Blake (SC) and Seamus and Blake Twomey (NY). She was predeceased by her father, John; and brother, John R. Kurtelawicz. Mary Anne also treasured the close relationship she had with her in-laws, Anne and Don VanDreason, Rita Theisen, Ted and Kate Blake and Peter and Dianne Blake.
Mary Anne's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. R. Wendel Naumann, the chemotherapy nurse team and all of the amazing team members at the Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, NC. Deepest gratitude also goes to Nurse Megan Hay and the unbelievably supportive team from Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Mary Anne's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 (https://www.hpccr.org/give/make-a-donation) or Teal Diva, PO Box 5351, Charlotte, NC 28299 (https://www.tealdiva.org/donate).
Private services will be held for Mary Anne at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome, NY.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.