|
|
Mary Anne Piacentino 1961 - 2020
MAINE, NY - Mary Anne Piacentino, 58, passed away on March 18, 2020.
Mary was a long time employee of both IBM and Ricoh. She was most recently employed by Lockheed Martin. You could also find Mary at Home Depot on Saturday's, where she always looked forward to "working" in the lawn and garden department. She also had a passion for being a swim official. Mary was known for her independent, strong willed spirit. She was always up for an adventure, loved riding her bike, kayaking and especially enjoyed trips to the Adirondacks. Mary always prioritized helping others and her work with the MS Society was particularly important to her.
Though Mary loved all of her friends and family dearly, she felt the need to distance herself over the past year while battling her illness. Her tenacious spirit and fierce independence gave her the strength to fight bravely until the end. Mary's quick wit and contagious smile will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Anna Piacentino; and her brother, Albert J. Piacentino. She is survived by her daughter, Carmala (Aaron) Buzzell; grandson, Lincoln Buzzell; brother, Dennis Piacentino; special nephews, Steven (Yuna) Piacentino and Christopher Piacentino; "adopted daughter", Miranda (Alex) Palmer; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and friends who became family.
At Mary's request, there will be no viewing or calling hours. However, the family will hold services at a date to be determined.
Donations may be made to the National MS Society in loving memory of Mary.
MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be written and are encouraged in Mary's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020