Mary B. Shaddon 1935 - 2019
UTICA - Mary B. Shaddon, 84, of Utica, died August 8, 2019 at Faxton-St.-Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on March 24, 1935 in the Town of Steuben, daughter of the late Lester and Gertrude Loomis Broadbent. She married Arthur Shaddon on November 23, 1957 in Utica. He died on January 20, 2013.
Mary had been employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a nurse's aide. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Cheralyn Lasher. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Ann Shaddon.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 2 PM at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court St., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019