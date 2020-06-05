Mary B. Turner 1928 - 2020
ORISKANY FALLS - Mary Bernice Turner, 92, a life resident of Oriskany Falls, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born in Norwich Corners on March 10, 1928, the daughter of the late Frank and Marion Krapsitker Bradbury. Mary grew up in Waterville and was a graduate of Waterville High School. She had retired from the former Chesebrough Ponds (Covidian), medical manufacturing company in Oriskany Falls with over 30 years of service.
Mary is survived by her children, Thomas Turner, Steven (Mary) Turner, David Turner, Andrew Turner, Carol Turner and Deborah Kervin, all of Oriskany Falls, Susan Peckham, of Utica and Douglas (Diane) Turner, of Madison; her brother, Larry (JoAnn) McGee, of Utica; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Mary's services are private. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Mary's family have entrusted her care and final wishes to the Paul Funeral Home, Madison.
To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.PaulFuneralHome.net.
ORISKANY FALLS - Mary Bernice Turner, 92, a life resident of Oriskany Falls, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born in Norwich Corners on March 10, 1928, the daughter of the late Frank and Marion Krapsitker Bradbury. Mary grew up in Waterville and was a graduate of Waterville High School. She had retired from the former Chesebrough Ponds (Covidian), medical manufacturing company in Oriskany Falls with over 30 years of service.
Mary is survived by her children, Thomas Turner, Steven (Mary) Turner, David Turner, Andrew Turner, Carol Turner and Deborah Kervin, all of Oriskany Falls, Susan Peckham, of Utica and Douglas (Diane) Turner, of Madison; her brother, Larry (JoAnn) McGee, of Utica; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Mary's services are private. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Mary's family have entrusted her care and final wishes to the Paul Funeral Home, Madison.
To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.PaulFuneralHome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.