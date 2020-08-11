Mary (Pavese) Boesch 1924 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Mary (Pavese) Boesch, age 96, of Utica, entered into the hands of God on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born in Utica on March 31, 1924, a daughter of the late George and Rose Lenge Pavese. She was educated locally, having graduated from TR Proctor High School and Utica College. She furthered her studies and graduated with her Master's Degree in Education from Syracuse University.
On November 8, 1980 she was married to William "Bill" Boesch in St. Anthony of Padua Church, a blessed union of 30 years until his passing on January 9, 2011.
Mary began her work career with the Loblaw's Store and then the General Electric Co. After obtaining her Master's Degree, Mary became a 2nd grade school teacher with the Utica City School District at Kemble St. School. Mary was devoted to her students throughout the years and cared for their well being on a daily basis. She retired after almost 30 years of dedicated service.
She was a devout parishioner of St. Anthony/St. Ages. Church.
Mary enjoyed gardening and volunteering at the Masonic Care Community. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Donald Troxel, of MA; one son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kathleen Boesch, of VA; her beloved grandchildren, Jason Michael Boesch, Allison Louise Boesch and husband, Ryan Green, Brittney and Daniel MacLean, Megan and William Galloway and Kathryn Troxel and fiancée, Taylor Noel; her devoted brother, George Pavese, of Utica; her sister-in-law, Shirley Pavese; and her loving nieces and nephews, Kathleen Mereau and husband, Jamshid Drakhti, Paula Swieck, Pamela Pavese, David and Karen Pavese, Steven Swieck and Alecia Moore, Amanda Pavese and Matthew Mizwicki and Michael Pavese; and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Albert and Kenneth Pavese; sister, Eleanor Mereau and husband, Clarence; her sisters-in-law, Louise Pavese and Patricia Boesch; and nephews, Daniel Swieck and Richard Swieck.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of the Old Forge Household at the Masonic Care Community for their love and care given to Mary.
In keeping with CDC guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required. Please omit flowers.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com
