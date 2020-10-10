1/
Mary C. Durso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Durso 1925 - 2020
UTICA - Miss. Mary C. Durso, age 94, left this jewel encrusted world, in Christ and passed to her eternal reward on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Born in Utica, on December 31, 1925, Mary was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Cecelia (Corelli) Durso. She was a member of Historic Old St. John's Church.
She is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Raymond and Grace Durso, of New Hartford and retired U. S. Judge, Samuel A. Durso, of CA. Also surviving, are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, especially acknowledging, Bianca "Bella" Durso and Kaleigh Durso, who affectionately referred to Mary as "Grand Ma Ma"; and great-great-nieces and great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Irene (Zajac) Durso.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. The family encourages online condolences to be left on the funeral home's website.
Donations may be considered in Mary's memory to the charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, New York.
To view Mary's online memorial, please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adrean Funeral Service Inc
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-4469
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adrean Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved