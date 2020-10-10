Mary C. Durso 1925 - 2020
UTICA - Miss. Mary C. Durso, age 94, left this jewel encrusted world, in Christ and passed to her eternal reward on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Born in Utica, on December 31, 1925, Mary was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Cecelia (Corelli) Durso. She was a member of Historic Old St. John's Church.
She is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Raymond and Grace Durso, of New Hartford and retired U. S. Judge, Samuel A. Durso, of CA. Also surviving, are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, especially acknowledging, Bianca "Bella" Durso and Kaleigh Durso, who affectionately referred to Mary as "Grand Ma Ma"; and great-great-nieces and great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Irene (Zajac) Durso.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. The family encourages online condolences to be left on the funeral home's website.
Donations may be considered in Mary's memory to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, New York.
To view Mary's online memorial, please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com
.