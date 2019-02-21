|
|
Mary C. Harris 1947 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Mary Christine Harris, 71, of Kemp Rd., passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 3, 1947 in Utica, NY, a daughter of Roger and Lois Slattery Hahle and was a graduate of Waterville High School. On December 10, 1964, Mary married Charles T. Harris, Jr. at St. Bernard's Church in Waterville. A lifelong Waterville resident, Mary had worked at the Waterville Knitting Mill and then for White's Farm Supply for twenty years until retiring. Her favorite pastime was reading and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Charles; her children, Christine and Shane Ondrako, of West Winfield and Charles T. Harris, III, of WY; grandchildren, Jennifer Crandall and Junior Duncan, of Ilion, Jason and Holly Crandall, of Utica, Justin Crandall, of Rochester and Jasmine and Jordan Ondrako, both of West Winfield; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hayden, Hannah, Payton, Little Justin and Little Jason; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Julie and Edward McVey, Diane and Steve Dobbyn and Teresa Henry, all of CA; a brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Suzie Hahle, of CO; her aunt and uncle, Janice and Chuck Goodman, of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Susan Hahle.
Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of her family.
Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the , CNY Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019