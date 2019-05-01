Mary C. Sullivan 1935 - 2019

NISKAYUNA, NY - Mary C. Sullivan, 84, died peacefully on April 30, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.

She was born on March 9, 1935 in Lake Placid, daughter of the late Lawrence and Kathryn (Baker) Cassidy. She graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1953 and from Plattsburg State College in 1957 with a degree in education. She was united in marriage with Thomas A. Sullivan in 1957. The couple moved to Ticonderoga in 1961, to Poland, NY, in 1971 and to Hudson, NY, in 1984. Mary taught elementary school after graduating from college and later was a substitute teacher in the Ticonderoga, Poland and Taconic Hills school districts. Mary and Tom were long time congregants at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hudson. After 48 years of marriage, Tom preceded her in death on April 14, 2006.

Mary was an active volunteer for many years at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. In her retirement, Mary enjoyed knitting, sewing and bingo and enjoyed winters in Florida for many years with Tom.

Survivors include children, Michael Sullivan (Paul Loeffler), of San Francisco, Thomas Sullivan, of Aurora, CO, Mark (MJ) Sullivan, of Schenectady and Patricia (Bryan) Ehlinger, of Barneveld; four grandchildren, Ryan Ehlinger, Christopher and Rachel Sullivan and Joseph Sullivan Loeffler; a sister, Julia LaSalle; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Gerald, Leonard and Daniel Cassidy; and by her sisters, Rita Cassidy and Eileen Efner.

Calling hours for family and friends are Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Road, N. Utica. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter's Church, Utica. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Rome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the , Central New York Chapter.

Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2019