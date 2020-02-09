|
Mary C. Walker 1933 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mary C. Walker, 86, longtime resident of Whitesboro, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center in New Hartford.
She was born on March 29, 1933, in Utica, a daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude (Coupe) Cox. She was a 1951 graduate of Whitesboro Central High School. She went on to graduate from Eastman Dental Dispensary as a Registered Dental Hygienist.
On August 24, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Utica, she was united in marriage to Harold E. Walker. It was a blessed union of over 62 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mary was employed for many years as a dental hygienist with the Whitesboro School System and several area dentists, with lengthy service to Drs. Domser and Finer.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. She was a longtime active member of the Mohawk Valley (now Central Region) Dental Hygienists' Association and the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
She is survived her two sons, Daniel (Chris) Walker, of Williamsburg, VA and David (Carol) Walker, of Houston, TX; her grandson, Scott (Jenn) Walker, of Toano, VA; and two great-grandchildren, Chip and Charlotte Walker, also of Toano, VA. She also leaves her very special nieces and nephews, Roberta (Tim) Matthews, Andrea (Brian) Connery, Robert (Jeanne) Griffiths and Dianne (Lloyd) Church; and very special friends, Fritz and Thirza De La Fleur, of Whitesboro and Marilyn Kane, of Utica. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold (on February 1, 2020); and her sister, Anne Griffiths.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday morning, prior to the funeral, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020