More Obituaries for Mary Chafee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Jean" Chafee

Mary "Jean" Chafee Obituary
Mary "Jean" Chafee 1939 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - After a courageous battle against cancer, Jean Chafee passed away on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center at the age of 80.
Jean is survived by her partner of over 40 years, Jerry "Cookie" Christian; her sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck (Annette) Chafee and Craig (Barb) Chafee, her sisters, Betty (Matt) LoMonaco and Helen (Michael) Monette; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at the Federated Church, West Winfield, NY on Sunday, September 1, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom's honor to The Siegenthaler Center, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., West Winfield.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
