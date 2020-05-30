Mary Christine Ata 1955 - 2020
UTICA - Mary Christine Ata, age 64, passed away after a long illness on Friday, May 29, 2020 in The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.
Mary Christine was born in Utica, on August 4, 1955, a daughter of the late Samuel G. "Sam" and Cornelia (McHarris) Ata. She was educated locally, graduated from UCA and earned her Associates Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College.
Mary Christine remained at home with her parents for many years and accompanied them on numerous trips, including a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, in 1989. The youngest of four siblings, she remained very close to her family throughout her life. She cherished the special relationship she shared with her sister, Mary Anne, who looked out for her in every way.
Despite her lifelong struggle with mental illness, she had a smile that would light up her whole face, an immeasurable kind and loving heart and brought joy to all who knew her. She loved to shop and never forgot a holiday or birthday...any ocassion to give a gift. Her faith never waivered and was a source of strength and comfort for her.
She is survived by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Helen and Michael Ules, Sr., of Utica and Mary Anne and Bill Kahler, of Oriskany; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Donna Ata, of Herndon, VA; nieces and nephews, Martina Ata, Sam Ata, Billy and Samantha Kahler, John Kahler and Sarah and Robert Kapala; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Michaelina, Franchesca and Jack. She also leaves a dear and devoted friend, Elizabeth Zoeckler.
During her stay at the Grand, Mary Christine's life was enhanced by the compassionate care of Latisha, CNA and by Karen Manoiro-Appel SW. The hard work, patience and dedication of the PT and OT as well as Speech therapy were very much appreciated.
In remembrance of Mary Christine, please make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.
Due to the current health concerns and keeping within CDC guidelines, Mary Christine's family will honor her privately and she will be laid to rest with her loved ones at Calvary Cemetery. During this challenging time for our country and community, we urge family and friends to leave a message of sympathy online at MattFuneralHome.com which will be a great source of comfort to the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.