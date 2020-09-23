Mary Cornman 1935 - 2020
UTICA - Mary Cornman, 84, of North Utica, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Utica.
Mary was born on October 11, 1935, in Hartford, CT, to the late John and Josephine Manzone. She graduated from Weaver High School, Hartford, CT, in 1953 and attended Central Connecticut State Teacher's College, New Britain. She was united in marriage with her husband, Paul Cornman, on April 7, 1956.
A devoted member of St. Peter's Church, Mary was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, taught Religious Education for Special Education students and worked in the church Rectory office. She also worked as a computer programmer for the First National Bank, Anchorage, AK, as well as in a variety of business administration offices.
She was an avid and competitive game player with an unrivaled vocabulary, always willing to take on all comers in Scrabble, Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit.
A voracious reader, there was always a book in Mary's hand, even at stop lights and the dinner table! She also found time for her Knitting Club and Game Day with her girlfriends. Mary enjoyed many other activities including competitive league bowling, knitting and sewing. She loved drawing and painting, proudly exhibiting some of her work in the Munson Williams Art Sidewalk Show. Although always busy, Mary always made time for her grandchildren whether it be babysitting, sewing Halloween costumes or attending sporting events and school concerts.
Mary and her husband, Paul, enjoyed traveling cross-country in their RV. Along the way, they often attended RV Jamborees in several states including Kentucky, Kansas, Oregon and Washington, to name a few and attended their grandson's graduation from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Mary is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul; four daughters, Laurinda (Michael) Zoufaly, Paula Gambill (Dennis Wengert), Teresa (Mike) Seeley and Sheila (Craig) Horak; and son, James (Melody) Cornman; nine grandchildren, Jordan (Anna) Gambill, Colin Horak, Sean (Krystal) Zoufaly, Zachary Gambill, Scott (Kate Conoby) Cornman, Brandon Gambill, Catherine Horak, Danny (Kaitlyn Hill) Cornman and Meagan Zoufaly; one great-grandchild, Everett Gambill; two brothers, Peter (Sandy) Manzone and Joseph Manzone; and her dog, Baby Girl.
Mary's funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Historic Old St John's Church, 240 Bleecker St., Utica, NY. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 25th from 5 to 7 PM at Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Road, North Utica, NY. Masks must be worn, social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Masonic Care Community for the care and compassion they showed her throughout her stay with them.
Donations in memory of Mary Cornman can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Alzheimer's Association
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
.