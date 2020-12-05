1/1
Mary Dolores Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dolores Quinn 1927 - 2020
WHITESBORO/CLINTON - Mary Dolores Quinn, 93, of Denver, CO, formerly of Whitesboro and Clinton, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Northglenn, CO, with her family by her side.
She was born September 25, 1927, in Utica, the daughter of the late George M. and Anne Marie Smith Kloster and received her Bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany. On July 18, 1959, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, she married Edward J. Quinn. Mrs. Quinn was a school teacher in the Utica Public School System, prior to raising her family. She later returned to teaching after her children were grown. Mr. Quinn passed away December 8, 2013, after which she relocated to CO, to be close to her children.
She was a former parishioner of both St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro and St. Mary's Church, Clinton. She also was a member of the League of Women's Voters and the Board of the YMCA and she participated in many volunteer activities.
Dolores was an avid runner, participating in numerous Boilermakers and completed the New York Marathon in 1985. She loved spending time with friends and family and loved spending time in the Adirondacks; she particularly enjoyed hiking and kayaking. She also greatly enjoyed reading.
She is survived by a daughter, Rosemary Quinn, of Avon, CO; two sons, Christopher Quinn, of Denver, CO and Edward Quinn, of Avon, CO; a granddaughter, Yekaterina Kane-Quinn, of Denver, CO; in-laws, Beverly Kloster, of New Hartford and Joanne Quinn, of Penn Yan; and many nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Jones; and three brothers, James, Francis and Rev. George Kloster.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be announced at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, in the spring of 2021. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Forestport.
In memory of Dolores, kindly consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc.
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-724-2731
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved