Mary Dolores Quinn 1927 - 2020
WHITESBORO/CLINTON - Mary Dolores Quinn, 93, of Denver, CO, formerly of Whitesboro and Clinton, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Northglenn, CO, with her family by her side.
She was born September 25, 1927, in Utica, the daughter of the late George M. and Anne Marie Smith Kloster and received her Bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany. On July 18, 1959, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, she married Edward J. Quinn. Mrs. Quinn was a school teacher in the Utica Public School System, prior to raising her family. She later returned to teaching after her children were grown. Mr. Quinn passed away December 8, 2013, after which she relocated to CO, to be close to her children.
She was a former parishioner of both St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro and St. Mary's Church, Clinton. She also was a member of the League of Women's Voters and the Board of the YMCA and she participated in many volunteer activities.
Dolores was an avid runner, participating in numerous Boilermakers and completed the New York Marathon in 1985. She loved spending time with friends and family and loved spending time in the Adirondacks; she particularly enjoyed hiking and kayaking. She also greatly enjoyed reading.
She is survived by a daughter, Rosemary Quinn, of Avon, CO; two sons, Christopher Quinn, of Denver, CO and Edward Quinn, of Avon, CO; a granddaughter, Yekaterina Kane-Quinn, of Denver, CO; in-laws, Beverly Kloster, of New Hartford and Joanne Quinn, of Penn Yan; and many nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Jones; and three brothers, James, Francis and Rev. George Kloster.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be announced at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, in the spring of 2021. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Forestport.
In memory of Dolores, kindly consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com
.