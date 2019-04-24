|
Mrs. Mary Doris (Langlois) Light 1923 - 2019
Devoted Mother and Grandmother
UTICA/AUBURN - Mrs. Mary Doris (Langlois) Light, age 95, of Utica, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Katherine Luther Health Care Center, with the love and support of her family.
She was born on November 7, 1923 in Jay, Vermont, of French-Canadian Heritage, a daughter of the late Rosario and Aurore Rose Martel Langlois. Mary was a graduate of Dannemora High School and attended Auburn School of Practical Nursing.
On March 3, 1941, she was joined in marriage to the late Francis Donald Light, Sr. in Plattsburgh, NY, a blessed union of 26 years, until his passing in 1967.
Mary resided in the Utica area since 1980, after living in Auburn, NY and the Saranac and Plattsburgh areas throughout her younger years. She was an LPN at various nursing homes and hospitals and worked at Masonic Care Community in Utica and Mercy Rehab in Auburn until her retirement. In earlier years, Mary was affiliated with the PTA, Eagles Auxiliary, American Red Cross and was a member of the Bowlers Association, having been an avid bowler for many years.
Surviving are two loving sons and daughters-in-law, Francis Donald, Jr. and Nancy Light, of Utica and Allen and Leeann Light, of Westmoreland; her cherished grandchildren, Jim and Tanis Light, Mark D. Light, Allen and Chelsea Light and Kristopher Light; two beloved great-grandchildren, Andrew and Erik Light; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by several sisters and brothers.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica. Her funeral service will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave. Ext., Auburn, NY.
The family would like to thank the Valley Crest staff at Lutheran Care for the love and care given to Mary.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019