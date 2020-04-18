|
|
Mary Durante 1934 - 2020
UTICA - Mary Durante, 85, passed away peacefully on April 15th at Magnolia House on the campus of the Charles T. Sitrin facility.
She was born in Utica, on September 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Frank and Frances Galime. She attended local schools, graduating from Proctor High School. On October 28, 1956, she married Joseph V. Durante, a blessed union until his passing in 1981.
In addition to being a homemaker, Mary held various jobs. She taught ceramics and assisted her husband in the operation of the family business, "Gene's Chili Hut." She also worked in retail and was employed as a bank teller at Fleet Bank until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia, of Utica; and son, Joseph and his wife, Heather, of VT. She also leaves two cherished grandsons, Sebastian and Tristan, of VT. She is also survived by her two brothers, Alfred and Eugene and their wives, Elaine and Rosemary Galime; as well as her sisters-in-law, Helen and Carmelita Galime; brother-in-law, Eugene Gelfuso; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She will always be remembered for her wonderful home cooking, baking and caring ways, along with her quick-witted sense of humor. She always said, "No matter how bad things get, you gotta laugh!"
The family would like to thank the staff at Sitrin Rehabilitation and Magnolia House for their excellent care for Mary during her stay there. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, send contributions to The American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020