Mary E. Barnard 1930 - 2019
STITTVILLE – Mary E. Barnard, 89, of State Route 291, died on December 24, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community, Utica, where she had resided for the past two months.
Mrs. Barnard was born on October 11, 1930 in the Town of Ohio, a daughter of the late Earl and Myrtle (Stevens) Brondstatter. She graduated from Poland Central School. On May 3, 1969, she was united in marriage with Richard W. Barnard at the Newport United Methodist Church. The couple resided in Gravesville where Mary served as a devoted homemaker to her family. Richard preceded her in death on August 25, 2000 and shortly thereafter, she moved to Stittville. Mary was an accomplished seamstress and a member of the Kanata Garden Club.
Survivors include her four children, Dennis (Joan) Barnard, of Gravesville, Bruce Barnard, of Whitesboro, Laurie (Richard) Quigley, of Stittville and Brian Barnard, of Orlando, FL; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Katherine Rodda; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Quigley.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or public services. A private family ceremony will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland, in the spring.
The Barnard family extends their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the staff on the Saratoga Unit at the Masonic Care Community.
Memorials may be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society, P. O. Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019