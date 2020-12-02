1/
Mary E. Coons
1937 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Mary E. Coons, age 83, of Dolgeville and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on November 14, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on June 20, 1937, in Greenfield, NY, the only daughter of James and Mabel (Branch) Mursch. Mary was a graduate of Whitesboro High School.
Mary worked for over 35 years at Faxton Hospital, as a nurse's aide, then as a private aide and finally worked with Hospice and Palliative Care, until her retirement at age 62.
She was an avid snowmobiler and enjoyed rides through the country on the back of a motorcycle. She also enjoyed spending her time camping, playing Bingo at the Turning Stone Casino, bowling and watching NASCAR races.
Mary is survived by her children, Linda (David) Barchard, David Coons, Brian (Carolann) Coons and Lori (Todd) Prime; as well as many grand and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; as well as a great-grandson, Nathan Coons.
The family would like to thank Maryann Parisi and all of Mary's friends at Parkside Court, as well as Hospice and Palliative Care, for their care and compassion; as well as a special thanks to Linda Peets, for allowing Mom to come home.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 4 to 6, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.
For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.dimblebyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stevens-Swan Human Society, in Mary's name; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
