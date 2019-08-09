|
Mary E. Koscinski 1928 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Mary E. (Cannan) Koscinski, 90, entered into the arms of our Lord on August 2nd, 2019.
Born on November 22nd, 1928, in Utica, NY, the daughter of Gerald and Victoria (Pochopin) Cannan. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; her parents; brothers, James, Paul, Robert and Gerald, Jr.; and sister, Geraldine. Mary resided on a farm in Lowville, NY, until the age of three, when she moved to Utica, where she spent the remainder of her life. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's School and attended Utica Free Academy until her sophomore year. She was a devoted employee of Utica Cutlery and Dunlop Tires (Utica Converters), where Mary worked from 1965-1991, until retiring. Mary enjoyed camping and boating with her family and had a passion for music and dance. Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Church where she and her husband, Stanley, were wed on July 12th, 1952, having a blessed union of 65 years.
Mary is survived by four sons, John, Stittville, Michael and his wife, Ann, Ogdensburg, David, Utica and Stephen and companion, Bernadette Scharbach, Utica; one daughter, Suzanne and her husband, Richard Mlynarczyk, Marcy. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Christa (Bryan) Lynch, Christopher Koscinski, David (Shannon) Koscinski, Judy (Anthony) Piccione, Michelle Koscinski and Ryan Reynolds and Amy (Kevin) Blatt; five great-grandchildren, Amelia Basit and Christina Lynch, DJ and Daniel Koscinski, Mason Reynolds; along with Bernadette's three children and eight grandchildren.
Her funeral will commence on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Trinity Church, Lincoln Ave., Utica. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, August 11th from 2-5 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills. Burial will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Mary is a special lady who led a beautiful life. She was devoted to God and her family and friends. She was a kind and gentle, but strong in mind and will. Mary always gave more than she took. She will be missed, but always will be in our hearts and minds.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019