Mary E. Kravec 1937 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Mary Elizabeth Kravec, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
A lifelong area resident, she was employed by the Remington Arms Company for thirty years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, John Kravec, Jr.; a son, John Popka and his wife, Susan, of Sorrento, ME; three daughters, Terry Carlesimeo and her husband, Joseph, of Frankfort and Taffey Popka, of Syracuse; a stepdaughter, Vanessa Lee and her husband, Billy, of Loganville, GA; a son-in-law, Shawn Kravec, of Poland; a brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Madeline Kravec; seven grandchildren, Joseph Carlesimeo and his wife, Colleen, of New Hartford, Anita Weimer and her husband, Mark, of Victor, Jacob Popka and his fiance, Sasha, of Syracuse, Josh Popka, of NC, Shawna Kravec, of San Diego, CA, Blaze Kravec, of Syracuse and Melissa Lamb, of FL; many great-grandchildren; and one cousin, Cheryl Moore. She was predeceased by her daughter, Toni M. Kravec.
Calling hours for Mrs. Kravec will be on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. Funeral service will take place in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stevens Swan Humane Society, Utica. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 27 to June 28, 2019