Mary Eleanor Phillips 1928 - 2019
ORISKANY FALLS - Mary Eleanor Phillips, 91, passed away peacefully, with the love and support of her daughter, Kathy and Stormy, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
She was born in Edmeston on April 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Nora Calder Marriott. Eleanor was raised in West Winfield, where she attended school. On June 16, 1962, in Richfield Springs, she married James J. Phillips. Their loving union lasted 52 years until James passing in 2015. Eleanor had worked numerous years at the former Sperry-Univac Corporation, located in Utica. She was an avid player of BINGO. Eleanor enjoyed time going to dances with Jim. Eleanor also enjoyed her reserved table at Tallman's Diner every Friday for dinner with her family and close friends. She was a kind and sweet woman who will be deeply missed by all that loved her.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kathy Phillips and her fiancé, Michael "Stormy" Misiaszek, of Oriskany Falls; her son, Jeffrey J. Phillips, Sr., and his wife, Jennifer, of Deerfield; her sisters, Louise Holmes, of Herkimer, Helen "Emma" O'Connor, of Richfield Springs, Dorothy Griffith, of Leonardsville, Margaret "Iva" (Frank) Lewis, of Waterville, and Beverly (Joe) Szewczyk, of Paris Hill; her brothers, Warren (Miriam) Marriott, of West Winfield, and John Marriott, of Leonardsville; sisters-in-law, Cecelia Marriott, of Utica, and Marion Millard, of VA; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Shandon), Jordan, Maddie, Emmie and "JJ"; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and James; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Nora; her husband, Jim; her brothers, William, Melvin, Owen and Franklin; and her sisters, Lorraine and Frances Marriott and Mildred "Myra" Patrick; her in-laws, James Kerwin, Hugh Griffith, Elnora and Barbara Marriott, Don and Christine Phillips, Althea and Jim Rockwell, and Cliff Millard.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Paul Funeral Home of Madison from Noon until 2 PM, with the funeral service to follow at 2 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019