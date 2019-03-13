|
Mary Elizabeth Gardner 1934 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mary Elizabeth Gardner, 84, of New Hartford, passed away on Monday March 11, 2019 at home, with her loving family by her side.
Mary was born on August 31, 1934 in Florence, NY. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Culver) Shepard. She was a graduate of Ilion Schools. Following high school, she served in the United States Air Force; upon completing her service, she worked as an inspector for GE, in Utica, for over 38 years. She was married to Harlow Gardner; he passed away several years ago. Mary was a member of the New Hartford American Legion.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Babilon, with whom she resided; two sons, Richard Gutheinz, of NC and Wyatt and his wife, Kimberly Gutheinz, of New Hartford; a brother, Larry and his wife, Barb Shepard, of Mohawk; as well as several grand and great-grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins; a very special friend, Tammy Matys, who gave Mary so much love and devotion, over the years; and also special friends, Martha Smith and Ruth Madison. She was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Rose and Ruth Getman; and a brother, Harold Shepard.
Funeral services for Mary will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2016 at 3 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St. in Ilion. Bishop Dan Harzog will officiate. Interment will be in the spring at Armory Hill Cemetery in Ilion, with Military Honors. Friends may call on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Mary's family wishes to thank the staff a Hospice and Palliative Care for their excellent care during Mary's illness and encourages friends and family to please consider memorial donations to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middlesettlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019