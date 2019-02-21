Home

Cummings Funeral Home
643 3rd Avenue
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-0224
Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Gronau

Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Gronau Obituary
Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Gronau
WATERVLIET - Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Gronau, 53, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was the much loved wife of Thomas G. Gronau of Watervliet.
Mary Beth was born and raised in Whitesboro, NY and was the daughter of the late Earl and Mary Louise (Vedete) Brown. She was a graduate of Whitesboro Senior High School and relocated to the Latham/ Watervliet area, where she met the love of her life, Tom.
Mary Beth was an avid walker and enjoyed being outdoors, especially when gardening with her friend and neighbor, Marge. She loved animals and would have adopted every rescue dog, if allowed.
Mary Beth was the cherished sister of Steven (Robin) Brown, Michael (Nancy Dermady) Brown, James (Beth) Brown and David (Valerie) Brown; dear sister-in-law of John (Mary Anne) Gronau, Jr., Janice (Robert) Davis, Mary Grace (James) Petralito and Paul (Donna) Gronau; loving aunt of Meghan, Lauren, Hannah, Emily, Sarah, Alyssa, Alex, Paul, Dan, Christian (Megan), Jack, Kyle and Daniel; her three grandnieces, Emma, Catherine and Amelia; as well her loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many devoted and caring friends. She will be missed by her canine companions, Mandy and Lucy.
A private funeral will be held for Mary Beth and there will be no public visiting hours. She will be interred in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands with her late mother-in-law, Doris Gronau.
Visit www.cummingsfuneralhome.com to leave a message of sympathy for Tom and his family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
