Paul W Harris Funeral Home
570 Kings Hwy South
Rochester, NY 14617
585-544-2041
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anns Home Chapel
Mary Ellen (Brennan) Gorton

Mary Ellen (Brennan) Gorton Obituary
Mary Ellen (Brennan) Gorton
W. IRONDEQUOIT, NY - Mary Ellen (Brennan) Gorton passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 90.
Mary Ellen was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Raymond Gorton. She is survived by her loving family: Cathleen (Kevin), Michael, Mary Ann (Richard), Connie (Richard), Elizabeth (Ron), Alice (Jim) and Daniel (Margaret); eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her sister, Alice R. Brennan.
Mary Ellen loved being with her family, loved playing Bridge with friends and had a fun competitive nature.
No prior calling hours. Friends are invited to meet the family on Wednesday, March 11, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Home Chapel for her Funeral Mass. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Andrew's Food Cupboard, 890 Portland Ave., Rochester 14621.
To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
